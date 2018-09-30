Provincial Support Eliminates CUPS Wait List - Gateway Gazette

Low-income and homeless Calgarians will have faster access to mental health services at CUPS as the Government of Alberta increases support to eliminate the wait list.

A $1.4-million, three-year funding grant to CUPS will remove the current wait list and increase the number of mental health and addiction patients that can be served from 546 in 2017 to nearly 800 a year.

“When Albertans are struggling, they deserve to have access to compassionate care and support, when and where they need it. I’m proud that our government is investing to implement the Valuing Mental Health recommendations, and thrilled to see that CUPS’ waiting list will be eliminated as a result of this funding.” ~Sarah Hoffman, Minister of Health

The Shared Care Mental Health Team at CUPS provides services in mental health care, psychiatric consultation, counselling, advocacy and access to integrated services across education, housing and other health-care services.

“CUPS uses knowledge about early brain development and its connection to lifelong physical and mental health, including addiction, to provide integrated care to Calgarians who are facing the challenges of poverty and trauma. This funding will go a long way to help more vulnerable adults build the resilience they need to become productive participants in their community while providing stable, responsive environments for the children in their care. Ultimately, this will lead to stronger families, a healthier community and lasting impact that spans generations.” ~Carlene Donnelly, executive director, CUPS

The funding will allow CUPS to expand services, hire four new staff, and create an outreach program.

“Before coming to CUPS, my anxiety was so bad I was on the verge of being hospitalized. I had struggled with depression for most of my life and had been diagnosed with Complex PTSD. Thanks to the care of the mental health team, I’m learning to get my life back on track and I’m looking forward to what the future has in store for me.” ~Karrie Thibodeau, CUPS client

This year, the Alberta government is investing more than $87 million in mental health and substance abuse supports across the province. Funding for mental health has been nearly doubled since 2014, up from $48 million.