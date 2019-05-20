 Public Hearing: Black Diamond Annexation Proposal - Gateway Gazette

Public Hearing: Black Diamond Annexation Proposal

May 20

The Council of Foothills County will hold a non-statutory public hearing, regarding the following proposed annexation on WEDNESDAY, THE 22nd DAY OF MAY, 2019 at 1:30 pm, in the Council Chambers, Joint Administration Building, 309 Macleod Tr. S., High River, Alberta.

Foothills County Council has received an annexation agreement prepared by the Town of Black Diamond and endorsed by the Town of Black Diamond and Foothills County Annexation Negotiation Committee.

Notice of Black Diamond Annexation Public Hearing – pdf

Development Permit Notices and Public Hearings – listing

