Public Invited to Attend EMS Fleet Days

Events held in conjunction with National Paramedic Services Week, May 28-June 3

CALGARY – National Paramedic Services Week (May 28-June 3) honours the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) profession and recognizes the professionals who provide this vital public service. The week also offers an opportunity to better understand the importance of EMS within the healthcare system and our communities.

The week’s national theme is Paramedics: Always In Service.

EMS providers across the province will be celebrating National Paramedic Services Week in a variety of ways. EMS would like to invite the public to five EMS Fleet Days open house events:

Wednesday, May 31, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Genesis Place, Airdrie

800 East Lake Blvd. N.E.

Friday, June 2, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Okotoks Recreation Centre, Okotoks

99 Okotoks Dr.

Saturday, June 3, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Southcentre Mall, Calgary

100 Anderson Rd. S.E.

Sunday, June 4, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Elevation Centre, Canmore

700 Railway Ave.

All open houses will offer interactive ambulance tours and demonstrations of medical equipment. Calgary events will have additional apparatus and equipment, some of which were involved in the Fort McMurray wildfire response, including a multi-patient vehicle, a neonatal ambulance, a medical support vehicle, a power-lift stretcher ambulance, an antique ambulance, a field hospital, and a computerized lifelike mannequin used for medical simulation training.

Please visit the Alberta Health Services (AHS) EMS website for a complete list of events happening across Alberta and follow AHS EMS on Twitter and Facebook for updates and information.

The public may call 403-955-9606 with any questions about the events.

Calgary Zone EMS paramedics respond to more than 164,000 requests for service annually.

Alberta Health Services is the provincial health authority responsible for planning and delivering health supports and services for more than four million adults and children living in Alberta. Its mission is to provide a patient-focused, quality health system that is accessible and sustainable for all Albertans.

