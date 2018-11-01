Public Sector Bargaining: Minister Ceci - Gateway Gazette

Minister of Finance and President of Treasury Board Joe Ceci released the following statement after members of the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees (AUPE) who work in the Alberta public service ratified a new contract:

“We welcome news that AUPE members in the public service have ratified a contract with job security and no pay raises. It protects public services and is fair to workers, while also staying on the path to balance as our fiscal realities require.

This is the fourth collective agreement reached by our government, as well as agreements with our medical and pharmacy partners.

Working Albertans don’t have to see reckless cuts to the public services they depend on to return our budget to balance. We said we could control cost pressures and protect public services when we outlined our path to balance. With each contract that’s ratified, we are showing it can be done and are grateful for the constructive approach of our labour partners.”