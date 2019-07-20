Public Water and River Safety Awareness - Gateway Gazette

River Flow: Water flow in rivers is typically measured in cubic metres per second (m3/s). One cubic metre of water would fill a box one metre high, one metre wide, and one metre deep. That’s equal to 1,000 litres, and would weigh one metric tonne. A flow of one cubic metre per second means that if you stand on the bank of the river, one cubic metre of water is going by you every second.
Even strong swimmers in shallow, slow-moving water are highly recommended to wear life jackets or personal flotation devices (PFD). Life jackets are sold at most sports and general goods stores and some local vendors may rent them for day use.
Before Using Your Life Jacket or PFD, make sure to:
Check the size and weight restrictions
Start with the buckles and straps loose then fasten them from the bottom of the jacket to the top to ensure a snug fit
Once fastened, test the life jacket or PFD by holding your arms over your head and asking someone nearby to grab the tops of the arm openings and gently pull. Make sure there is no extra room above the arm openings and that the jacket does not ride up over your face or chin
Remember to always keep toddlers or young children within arm’s reach while in or around all bodies of water. This applies to rivers, lakes and backyard bodies of water like ponds and pools. Lifejackets are critical for children and inexperienced swimmers. Encourage children to learn to swim and what to do in an emergency on the water.
Learn to swim
Swimming is a life-saving skill and gives you the confidence to safely take part in water sports throughout your life.
Being intoxicated, in possession of open liquor and/or drugs on waterways is illegal. Operating a watercraft requires focus, concentration and quick reaction to frequently changing river conditions. Intoxication by alcohol or drugs can impair your judgement on the water much like it does on the road.
In Alberta, the fines and penalties for boating under the influence are the same as for driving a motor vehicle. There is NO difference between drunk/stoned driving and drunk/stoned boating.
