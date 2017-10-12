Pumpkin Overload!

Pumpkin Pie Ice Cream

Rich, velvety ice cream comes together more quickly than you might think. Serve with chocolatey brownies or cookies for an over-the-top ice cream experience. Remember, if it’s not frozen…. It’s not dessert!

Makes 12 Scoops

4 hours ‘til Dessert time

1 cup dark brown sugar, divided

6 large egg yolks

2 cups heavy cream

1 cup pumpkin puree

½ cup whole milk

½ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

Whisk together ½ cup brown sugar and egg yolks in a small bowl until smooth.

Whisk together heavy cream, the remaining ½ cup brown sugar, pumpkin puree, milk, salt and vanilla in a saucepan over medium heat until smooth. Cook until the liquid just begins to bubble on the edges, about 5 minutes. Do not let it boil.

Whisk a small amount (1/4 to 1/3 cup) of the warm liquid into the sugar and egg yolks. Pour this back into the saucepan. Cook the custard over medium heat until it thickens enough to coat the back of a spoon, about 3 to 5 minutes.

Pour the custard through a sieve or fine mesh strainer into a bowl. This will sort out any cooked bits of egg. Place this bowl into a larger bowl. Place ice cubes into the larger bowl to chill the custard. Stir the custard every once in a while to reduce the temperature. When the custard is cooled (this can take 30 to 45 minutes) pour into an ice cream machine. Churn the ice cream according to the manufacturer’s directions.

Transfer to an airtight container and chill further in the freezer for at least 2 to 3 hours.

