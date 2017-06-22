Push for Change Crossing Alberta

Joe Roberts, THE PUSH FOR CHANGE founder, began pushing a shopping cart across the country on May 1, 2017 in St John’s Newfoundland in an effort to raise awareness and funds to end youth homelessness in Canada. On June 12th, RCMP Assistant Southern District Commander, Superintendent Garrett Woolsey (below), was honoured to greet Mr. Roberts as he crossed the Saskatchewan border into Alberta (above). Southern Area District Media Relations Officer, Corporal Curtis Peters, then joined Mr. Roberts for the first 5 kilometres of his walk in the province. The Push for Change will be travelling through Alberta from June 12 to July 13, 2017. (Photos courtesy of Alberta RCMP)

As Push for Change passes through Calgary on Friday, June 30, 2017, Joe will visit the Renfrew Community and lead participants from Boys & Girls Clubs of Calgary’s Head Office to Calgary’s City Hall! Prior to the walk participants will be served a complimentary lunch and refreshments before Joe shares his story of coming from youth homelessness to successful businessman. 50% of the funds raised at this event will benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Calgary, while the remaining 50% support The Upstream Project as a whole.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Calgary invite you to join us on June 30th at 10:45 am in the BGCC Renfrew Hangar ( 731 13th Ave NE) for a light lunch, a walk and a inspirational speech from Joe himself!

At Boys & Girls Clubs of Calgary, we’re inviting you to support and participate in this great movement as we Walk with Joe.

