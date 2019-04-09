Put Plants on Your Plate With These Spiced Cauliflower “Wings” - Gateway Gazette

Earlier this year, the new Canada’s Food Guide was released after much anticipation, removing the four food groups and, in place, providing tips and guidance on healthy eating habits. These habits include cooking at home, enjoying more fruits and vegetables, and opting for plant-based options more often.

Canadians are already embracing these changes. According to a recent survey commissioned by Becel, nine in ten Canadians say that eating more fruits and vegetables is important to them in 2019. However, healthy eating doesn’t trump enjoyment – 88 per cent say they look for ingredients that are healthy without sacrificing taste.

Taking flavour inspiration from saucy and spiced chicken wings, this recipe is a better-for-you twist using cauliflower. For a delicious plant-based option, whip up these cauliflower ‘wings’ for game day or as a quick and easy weeknight bite.

Spiced Cauliflower “Wings”

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Serves: 4 to 6

Ingredients:

3 tbsp (45 mL) Becel with Avocado Oil margarine

3 tbsp (45 mL) smooth natural peanut butter, room temperature

2 tbsp (30 mL) sriracha hot sauce

2 tbsp (30 mL) soy sauce

6 cups (1.5 L) cauliflower florets (about 1 1/2 heads of cauliflower)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425°F (220°C). Line baking sheet with aluminum foil. Whisk together margarine, peanut butter, hot sauce and soy sauce. Toss mixture with cauliflower until well coated. Arrange in single layer on prepared baking sheet. Bake 20 minutes or until golden and tender.

Tip: Sprinkle with peanuts, sesame seeds or green onions before serving for added crunch and flavour.