Putting Fans First with Ban on Bots - Gateway Gazette

The Alberta government’s ban on bots will protect consumers by improving access to tickets from legitimate sellers, minimizing the need to turn to inflated resale prices.
A bot is computer software that is programmed to quickly scoop up tickets from primary sellers before real customers have the chance. This leads to limited availability of tickets, inflated prices on tickets sold by resellers and exposure to a greater risk of fraud.
“We’ve heard, over and over again, that game and concert tickets sell out very quickly and Albertans aren’t able to see their favourite team or band. When tickets are scarce, consumers are forced to pay sky-high prices or they are scammed by questionable resellers. Our government believes Albertans deserve better. These new rules will ensure they have a better shot at getting the tickets they want.”
~Brian Malkinson, Minister of Service Alberta
To help enforce the ban, ticket sellers are required to use reasonable diligence in detecting bots and cancelling tickets purchased by bots. Additionally, Service Alberta’s Consumer Investigations Unit has worked with the industry to ensure compliance and join forces in investigative activities against bots.
“Working with governments across North America, Ticketmaster’s top priority is getting tickets in the hands of real fans. We only succeed if true fans can access the concerts, hockey games and rodeos that make Alberta such a thriving scene for arts, entertainment and culture. Alberta’s new legislation will make cheating in ticket sales illegal by banning the use of scalper bots – and it is a big step forward for consumers.”
~Patti-Anne Tarlton, COO, Ticketmaster Canada