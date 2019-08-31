Q1 Financial Report Shows Depth of Fiscal Problems - Gateway Gazette

Actual revenue for April to June 2019 was virtually identical between the two years at $13.4 billion, while total expense was $364 million lower. Operating expense and debt servicing costs, a legacy of the previous administration, continued to increase as operating expenses grew $270 million and debt servicing increased $93 million.
“This Q1 report shows just how much work is needed to get Alberta back on track. Compared to Q1 last year, we are now paying an additional $93 million on debt servicing instead of on programs and services for Albertans. Burdened with cost pressures and compounding debt left by previous governments, we have to find ways to exercise restraint.”Travis Toews, President of Treasury Board and Minister of Finance
As the budget will be introduced this fall, the first quarter update only compares financial information from the first three months of 2019-20 to the first three months of 2018-19.
Other highlights include: