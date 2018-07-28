Queen’s Jubilee Awards Honour Remarkable Youth - Gateway Gazette

The accomplishments of Alberta’s young leaders and artists were recognized by Lt.-Gov. Lois Mitchell at the Queen’s Jubilee awards ceremony in Edmonton.

The lieutenant-governor presented the 2017 Queen’s Golden Jubilee Citizenship medal and Queen’s Golden Jubilee Arts medal to young people from across Alberta at Government House.

The citizenship medal recognizes students for volunteerism and leadership within their communities and schools. The arts medal recognizes students for achievements in performing and visual arts. This is the first year the arts recipients were honoured with a medal at the ceremony.

“The awards recognize the many contributions that these dedicated young Albertans have made to date, while encouraging their ongoing development as community and artistic leaders. I wish them well with their continued education and I look forward to seeing where their common spirit of adventure and dedication to excellence take them in the years ahead.” ~Lois E. Mitchell, lieutenant-governor of Alberta

“These 10 extraordinary students have accomplished so much to add to quality of life for Albertans. From exceptional artistic talent, to raising awareness and advocating for change on important issues, these young Albertans are dreamers and leaders. I am humbled and inspired by their accomplishments, and I wish them continued success in their future goals.” ~Ricardo Miranda, Minister of Culture and Tourism

Each award includes a $5,000 cheque, a letter of congratulations from the minister of Culture and Tourism and a medal and letter of commendation presented by the lieutenant-governor.

The 2017 citizenship award recipients are:

*Thomas Banks from Edmonton

Julia Caddy from Calgary

Jess Francis from Drumheller

Emili Gubskaya from Calgary

Hebatullah Iftikhar from St. Paul

Samiha Sajida from Edmonton

Sean Sander from Lethbridge

*Nick Yang from Edmonton

The 2017 arts award recipients are:

*Anna Luth (Forseth) from Calgary (Visual Arts)

Taylor Yanke from Calgary (Performing Arts)

*Unable to attend the ceremony

In 2002, the Queen Elizabeth II Golden Jubilee Citizenship medal and scholarships in performing and visual arts were established to acknowledge those who support and contribute to their communities through public service, voluntary endeavour and artistic accomplishments.

A selection committee chooses recipients of the citizenship award from the Alberta high school students who received the Premier’s citizenship award that year. Students can apply directly for the arts scholarship through the Alberta Foundation of the Arts.

Culture and Tourism partners with Advanced Education to administer the citizenship award program, and with the Alberta Foundation of the Arts to administer the two arts scholarships. Since the program’s inception, 119 individuals have received the citizenship award and 33 have received the arts award, including the recipients for 2017-18.