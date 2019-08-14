Quicker Distribution of Community Grant Dollars - Gateway Gazette

Alberta is using e-transfers to get grant money to non-profit organizations faster.

Participants of the GlobalFest My Summer Journey YYC program join Minister Leela Aheer for the announcement of the transition to e-transfers for community grants funds.

Organizations will now receive their community grants through electronic transfers about a week after notification, rather than waiting an average of 100 days for paper cheques as they have in the past. Electronic transfers are also more safe, secure and cost-efficient than traditional paper cheque packages.

“Alberta’s non-profit organizations are beacons of hope in our communities. Getting grant funding into the hands of our community organizations in a timely, efficient manner will help them hit the ground running in planning and carrying out projects that improve the lives of all Albertans.”Leela Sharon Aheer, Minister of Culture, Multiculturalism and Status of Women

By receiving grants easily, safely and quickly through electronic transfers, organizations such as Calgary’s GlobalFest can focus more on delivering community projects and programs.

“GlobalFest has been generously supported by the Province of Alberta through the Community Initiatives Program. This granting program has supported us in many meaningful, community-minded projects. As a non-profit society, cash flow is often a challenge. This new payment strategy means the funds directed for use to support our projects will be accessible to us much earlier.”Ken Goosen, producer and chief financial officer, GlobalFest

The new electronic grant payment system supports the government’s commitment to reduce red tape and use an outcome-based approach to ensure regulatory processes are necessary, effective, efficient and proportional to the outcomes they are trying to achieve.

Quick facts

There are more than 26,200 non-profit organizations in Alberta.

Alberta’s non-profit sector contributes $21.7 billion in GDP to Alberta’s economy.

