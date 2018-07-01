Quiz: Name that Canadian City - Gateway Gazette

You most likely know the names of prominent Canadian cities. But would you know them by their nicknames? Test your knowledge of Canadian geography by identifying each city with its nickname.

This city is sometimes known as “Bytown,” its official name before 1855. a) Sault Ste. Marie b) Toronto c) Kelowna d) Ottawa e) Calgary f) Campbell River g) Victoria h) Charlottetown “The Soo” is another name for this city, the birthplace of Dr. Roberta Bondar, Canada’s first female astronaut. a) Sault Ste. Marie b) Toronto c) Kelowna d) Ottawa e) Calgary f) Campbell River g) Victoria h) Charlottetown This city also goes by the name “Garden City.” a) Sault Ste. Marie b) Toronto c) Kelowna d) Ottawa e) Calgary f) Campbell River g) Victoria h) Charlottetown “Birthplace of Confederation” is the motto and nickname of this city. a) Sault Ste. Marie b) Toronto c) Kelowna d) Ottawa e) Calgary f) Campbell River g) Victoria h) Charlottetown This city has many nicknames, including “Hogtown.” a) Sault Ste. Marie b) Toronto c) Kelowna d) Ottawa e) Calgary f) Campbell River g) Victoria h) Charlottetown The first Canadian city to host the Olympic Winter Games, this metropolis is also known as “Cowtown.” a) Sault Ste. Marie b) Toronto c) Kelowna d) Ottawa e) Calgary f) Campbell River g) Victoria h) Charlottetown This city takes its name from a First Nations word meaning “grizzly bear,” but it is more commonly known as the “Orchard City.” a) Sault Ste. Marie b) Toronto c) Kelowna d) Ottawa e) Calgary f) Campbell River g) Victoria h) Charlottetown Located on the east coast of Vancouver Island, this city has long been known as the “Salmon Capital of the World.” a) Sault Ste. Marie b) Toronto c) Kelowna d) Ottawa e) Calgary f) Campbell River g) Victoria h) Charlottetown

Answers below……..no peeking until you have answered all the questions!

Ottawa is often referred to by its original name of “Bytown.” Founded in 1826, Bytown was named after Colonel John By, a British military engineer who supervised the construction of the Rideau Canal. Sault Ste. Marie, also commonly known as “the Soo,” is Northern Ontario’s third largest city. The French name dates from the 17th century and means “Rapids of Saint Mary.” Although the pronunciation of Sault in French sounds like the English word so, the anglicized pronunciation is “Soo.” Victoria, the capital city of British Columbia, is known as the “Garden City” because of its colourful flower gardens, including those at world-famous Butchart Gardens, built in 1900. The first conference to discuss Canadian Confederation was held in Charlottetown in September 1864. As a result, the city chose as its motto Cunabula Foederis, meaning “Birthplace of Confederation.” The name “Hogtown” contains a reference to the millions of hogs that were processed annually in Toronto by the city’s largest pork processor and packer, the William Davies Company, in operation until 1927. Another nickname for the city is “ T.O. “ “Cowtown” was a nickname given to Calgary, Alberta, because of its central role in Canada’s cattle industry. Calgary is also known as the “Stampede City” after the Calgary Stampede, a rodeo, exhibition and festival held in that city every summer. Because the city of Kelowna in the fertile Okanagan Valley boasts many fruit orchards, it has been given the nickname “Orchard City.” Campbell River is located on the route taken by salmon to their spawning grounds, and sport fishing for a variety of Pacific salmon is an important part of the city’s tourism industry. For these reasons, Campbell River has come to be known as the “Salmon Capital of the World.”

Source: Government of Canada – Culture, History, Sport