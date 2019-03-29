 Rachel Notley Outlines Plan to Create 70,000 Jobs - Gateway Gazette

Rachel Notley Outlines Plan to Create 70,000 Jobs

By Contributor

Mar 29

Hoping for a return to the past is not a plan

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Cpl. Cumming’s Watch Recognizes Police Officers Who Remove Impaired Drivers from Alberta’s Roads

Alberta Party: Children First Plan

Rachel Notley Outlines Plan to Create 70,000 Jobs

Okotoks RCMP Respond to Serious Collision *UPDATE*

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Healthy Hints from Pharmasave: Crack the Fruit and Veggie Colour Code Next Post High River Pool Set to Open Next Week