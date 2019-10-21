Rachel Notley Remembering Doug O’Halloran - Gateway Gazette

Doug O’Halloran was a great Albertan, and his passing is a tremendous loss to our province.

Doug believed in the dignity and worth of working people, and their inherent right to speak up for themselves.

He was a fighter and a leader, and the members of UFCW Local 401 re-elected him as their President for more than three decades. Hundreds of thousands of Alberta families enjoy a higher standard of living because of Doug’s commitment and tenacity.

Doug was hard-working, tough, and plain-spoken. He was always alongside workers on the shop floor and the picket line, even when it put him in real personal danger.

Doug was my friend. I will always be grateful for his advice, support, humour and inspiration. I will miss him greatly. I offer my deepest condolences to Doug’s wife, his children and grandchildren. Our movement mourns with them.

– Rachel

A funeral service will be held at St. Paul’s Catholic Church (1305 Main Street, Airdrie) on Tuesday, October 22 at 1:00 pm. Immediately following, there will be a reception in Calgary at the Empire Banquet Hall (4826 11 Street NE, Calgary).



A private interment will be held at Mountain View Cemetery in Lethbridge, AB at a later date.



Condolences may be forwarded through www.McInnisandHolloway.com.