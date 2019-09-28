 Rally 4 Hospice Deemed a Success - Gateway Gazette

Rally 4 Hospice Deemed a Success

By Contributor

Sep 28

Foothills Country Hospice

Rally 4 Hospice & Gala was another tremendous success, raising more than $258,000 for end-of-life care in the foothills. Fifty-two cars participated in the unique, clues-based rally that showcased the gorgeous foothills scenery. Congratulations to our 2019 Rally 4 Hospice Champions, Rhonda Vargo-Cox and Chad Cox!

Following the rally, over 300 folks attended the evening Gala held at Spruce Meadows, featuring award-winning comedic emcee & celebrity benefit auctioneer Danny Hooper and Dueling Piano Kings entertainment. To view photos from the event, visit julievincentphotography.com/foothillshospice

Rally 4 Hospice 2018 Funds New Beds

EIGHT NEW BEDS arrived on September 18! A very special thank you to our most generous donors from Rally 4 Hospice 2018 for providing the necessary funds to purchase new patient beds. It was quite the process to research, trial and select the beds that would best meet our unique needs and we can’t even begin to share how excited we are to finally have them here.
