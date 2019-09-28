Rally 4 Hospice Deemed a Success - Gateway Gazette

Foothills Country Hospice

Rally 4 Hospice & Gala was another tremendous success, raising more than $258,000 for end-of-life care in the foothills. Fifty-two cars participated in the unique, clues-based rally that showcased the gorgeous foothills scenery. Congratulations to our 2019 Rally 4 Hospice Champions, Rhonda Vargo-Cox and Chad Cox!

Following the rally, over 300 folks attended the evening Gala held at Spruce Meadows, featuring award-winning comedic emcee & celebrity benefit auctioneer Danny Hooper and Dueling Piano Kings entertainment. To view photos from the event, visit julievincentphotography.com/foothillshospice

Rally 4 Hospice 2018 Funds New Beds