 Ramadan: Statement from Premier Kenney - Gateway Gazette

Ramadan: Statement from Premier Kenney

By Contributor

May 08

Premier Jason Kenney issued the following statement marking the start of Ramadan:

“The Government of Alberta joins Muslims in our province and around the world in recognizing the beginning of Ramadan.

“For Muslims, Ramadan is the holiest and most solemn month of the year. Through fasting and prayer, it is a time when Muslims deepen their faith and seek spiritual renewal.

“Ramadan also is an opportunity for people of all religions and backgrounds to learn more about the Islamic faith and the significance of this time to the Muslim community. I encourage Albertans to be mindful of their Muslim friends, neighbours and co-workers who may be abstaining from food and drink from sunrise to sunset.

“On behalf of the Government of Alberta, I wish Muslims a blessed and peaceful Ramadan. May you experience renewal during this time of sacrifice and prayer. Ramadan Mubarak.”

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Related Posts

Ramadan: Statement from Premier Kenney

What Moms Really Need for Mother’s Day

Be Pet Prepared for an Emergency

Emergency Preparedness Week: Minister Madu

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post What Moms Really Need for Mother’s Day Next Post Ramadan: Statement from Premier Kenney