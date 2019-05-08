Ramadan: Statement from Premier Kenney - Gateway Gazette

Premier Jason Kenney issued the following statement marking the start of Ramadan:

“The Government of Alberta joins Muslims in our province and around the world in recognizing the beginning of Ramadan.

“For Muslims, Ramadan is the holiest and most solemn month of the year. Through fasting and prayer, it is a time when Muslims deepen their faith and seek spiritual renewal.

“Ramadan also is an opportunity for people of all religions and backgrounds to learn more about the Islamic faith and the significance of this time to the Muslim community. I encourage Albertans to be mindful of their Muslim friends, neighbours and co-workers who may be abstaining from food and drink from sunrise to sunset.

“On behalf of the Government of Alberta, I wish Muslims a blessed and peaceful Ramadan. May you experience renewal during this time of sacrifice and prayer. Ramadan Mubarak.”