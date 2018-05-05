Range Recycling Celebrates First Year in Business with Community Contributions and Reduction in Local Household Waste - Gateway Gazette

The local company has donated $2,430 to first responder groups in its first year of operation

HIGH RIVER, ALBERTA – Range Recycling recently celebrated its first anniversary by expanding its client base and increasing donations to local first responders. The company offers reliable and convenient recycling collection on a weekly basis for rural, residential and commercial clients in the communities of Redwood Meadows, Bragg Creek, Priddis, Millarville, Turner Valley, Black Diamond, High River, Longview, Red Deer Lake and Okotoks.

“We are committed to waste reduction through our recycling service and are proud to give back to the communities we serve,” says Mike Bergstrom, Co-Founder of Range Recycling. “Thanks to the loyalty and support of our customers, we are proud to have donated a total of $2,430 from our first year of operations to local fire halls as part of our support for first responders.”

Range Recycling also partners with the Foothills Advocacy in Motion Society (FAIMS) in High River, providing employment opportunities to adults with developmental delays. Range owners Mike Bergstrom and Scott Rand also recently started to volunteer their time to teach students about recycling and waste reduction in local schools.

Says Bergstrom, “Beyond providing a reliable and affordable recycling service, we are also committed to dedicating more time to educating the next generation about recycling, waste reduction and environmental awareness.”

On April 1, 2018, Range Recycling acquired Recycle This, previously owned by Gary Kellock, who was looking to retire and wanted to ensure his clients could continue to receive reliable residential recycling pick up. The acquisition makes Range Recycling the largest residential recycling collector in High River, helping local residents do their part to reduce their environmental footprint.

“The core of our business is about helping residents reduce their waste, but there’s more that we can do to make a difference. We are looking at ways to continually expand our services to help make our clients’ busy lives easier while decreasing the amount of waste that ends up in landfills.”

Range Recycling started operations on April 1, 2017 after purchasing HR Recycling, and is proudly owner-operated. Subscribe at www.rangerecycling.ca and follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/rangerecyclin g.

