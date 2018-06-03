Raspberry-inspired Drink Wins Dry9 Mocktail Contest - Gateway Gazette

A mocktail inspired by a surplus of raspberries was crowned the inaugural Dry9 mocktail contest winner.

Rebecca McMurray from Lacombe was declared the contest winner for her Hibiscus Raspberry Mojito. While working at the Cilantro and Chive restaurant in Lacombe one night, the creation of the drink came from a few raspberries.

“The owner of Cilantro and Chive supports the Dry9 initiative and asked staff if we could come up with mocktail recipes for the contest. My inspiration for the drink came from seeing what we could do with extra raspberries we had. I love mojitos and my goal was to create a delicious mocktail that not only I would love, but others would feel the same way about too.” ~Rebecca McMurray, Dry9 Mocktail Contest Winner

Hibiscus Raspberry Mojito (serves 2 to 4 people)

2 oz raspberry Hibiscus syrup*

1 oz fresh lime juice

4-6 raspberries

8-10 mint leaves

Muddle ingredients together, top with club soda.

*To make raspberry hibiscus syrup, bring 2 cups brown sugar, 2 cups water and 1 raspberry hibiscus tea bag to a boil. Let stand until cooled.

As part of the AGLC’s DrinkSense program, Dry9 provides information, resources and support for those looking to be alcohol-free during their pregnancy.

More information about Dry9, signing up for Dry9, the effects of consuming alcohol while pregnant and Canada’s Low-Risk Drinking Guidelines can be found at Dry9.ca or DrinkSenseAB.ca.