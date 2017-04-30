RBC Turner Valley Set To Move in December 2017

By Pam Jones, Editor.

Yes, the rumours are true. I contacted RBC Royal Bank last week and received the following information from the Regional Vice-President Alberta South, Mark Brown:

After careful consideration, we’ve made the difficult decision to relocate our Turner Valley branch to new location in Okotoks this December.

Though we’re moving, we’re not leaving Turner Valley. We’ll continue to maintain an active presence in this community through financial services, employee volunteerism and other initiatives. Our clients will have access to our telephone, online and mobile banking services, and it is our intention to maintain a RBC Royal Bank ATM.

In addition, our Financial Planners, Investment Retirement Planners, Mortgage Specialists, Commercial Bankers and Small Business Advisors are ready and willing to meet with clients when and where it’s most convenient. Most importantly, the branch team you know so well will continue to be a big part of how we deliver advice to clients in the area.

Decisions like this are never easy, nor made lightly. Over the years, as banking habits evolved, foot traffic in our branches has decreased. The majority of our clients – including over 85 per cent of those in Turner Valley and area – do their everyday banking through online, mobile, telephone and ATM banking channels.

We recognize this is a big change. Over the coming weeks, we’ll connect with clients to ensure they know about the number of solutions available to meet their unique needs. In the meantime, we encourage them to contact us at the branch or by calling 1-800-769-2511

RBC has a long and rich history in Turner Valley and surrounding area that goes back more than 90 years and we look forward to being a part of this community for many more years to come.

This information does not tell us what will be happening to the actual branch building, but it does seem to imply that their specialists will be willing to make house calls.

The major downside, as I see it, will be that Safety Deposit Boxes will be relocated to Okotoks and that’s not going to be very convenient for a lot of our area residents.

