RCMP Airdrie ~ Investigate Attempted Theft at ATB Financial

Airdrie, Alberta – Airdrie RCMP are asking the public for assistance with an on-going attempted theft investigation at the ATB Financial branch located at 1700 Market Street in Airdrie.

On December 27, 2017 at approximately 2:52 am, an alarm sounded at the ATB Financial branch located on Market Street. Airdrie RCMP attended immediately and found that an interior ATM had been extensively damaged and broken into. No vehicles or suspects were observed leaving the area. Video surveillance was later obtained and showed 2 suspects using a crow bar and possibly other tools to gain access to the ATM. It is believed that the suspects arrived and fled in a light coloured pick-up truck. The make and model has not been determined. No cash was stolen.

Both suspects were wearing dark coats with their hoods up over their heads. They both had black ski masks covering their faces and were also wearing ball caps. They were also wearing brown leather gloves.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information on this crime is asked to call the Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7267 and ask for Constable Nick Wycyznski. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

