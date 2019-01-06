RCMP Airdrie: Sirens Lip Sync Challenge – Update! - Gateway Gazette

Airdrie, Alta – The results are in for the December Food Bank challenge for the “Sirens Lip Sync Showdown”. After losing to Team RED (Fire and EHS) in the November Toy Drive Challenge, Team BLUE (RCMP/AME) came out on top this month.

Team BLUE collected 7493 pounds of food and Team RED collected 3177 pounds. Collectively, 10, 670 pounds of food was donated to the Airdrie food bank. AMAZING!!

Both teams would like to thank the citizens of Airdrie for supporting them in this great cause.

The next challenge (and the tie breaker) for the month of January is “Give the gift of Life”. Both teams will be asking for you to go and donate blood with the Canadian Blood Services.

Please sign up anywhere in Canada and donate the gift of life. When doing so use code AIRD907013 (Airdrie Enforcement) to support Team BLUE.