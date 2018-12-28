RCMP Alberta News - Okotoks, High River, Claresholm and Banff - Gateway Gazette

Okotoks RCMP investigate a complaint of theft

Okotoks, Alta. – Okotoks RCMP are seeking public assistance in identifying two males as they investigate a complaint of theft.

On November 4, 2018, a vehicle was broken into in Okotoks. A purse containing debit and credit cards was removed from the vehicle. The cards were then used later that morning in Okotoks.

The cards were used at 7 11 and Macs store in Okotoks. Surveillance from the store was obtained and two (2) suspects were recorded using the stolen cards.

Police are very interested in speaking with these individuals.

If you have any information regarding these incidents, or any other incidents, please contact the Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

High River RCMP Seek Public Assistance

High River, Alberta – High River RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance after a suspected firework exploded damaging a vehicle just south of High River.

On Sunday December 23rd, 2018, at approx. 05:30 A.M., High River RCMP were called to a grass fire and damaged vehicle on the off ramp from 498 Ave exiting onto highway 2 northbound. Upon arriving, High River RCMP members spoke with the driver of the damaged vehicle who reported seeing a small object burning on the shoulder of the off-ramp. The driver stopped to stomp out the small fire when it exploded next to his driver`s side door damaging the vehicle and starting two separate grass fires. The High River Fire Department was able to extinguish both fires an no one was injured.

The High River RCMP spoke with a number of witnesses and processed the scene for evidence and it is believed that the damage and fire was caused by a firework and not an explosive device. The High River RCMP also do not believe that the damaged vehicle or any other vehicles had been deliberately targeted. Separate witnesses observed an SUV of unknown make, model and colour as well as a light coloured Sedan of unknown make and model on the off-ramp around the same time but it is unknown whether those vehicles were involved.

Police are encouraging any members of the public who have information on this or any other crime to contact the High River R.C.M.P. detachment at 403-652-2357. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers and if your information leads to an arrest, the recovery of stolen property and/or the seizure of illicit drugs you may be eligible for a cash reward.

Claresholm RCMP Christmas day investigation leads to stolen property, drugs, and outstanding warrant arrests

Claresholm, Alberta – On December 25th, 2018, Claresholm RCMP were made aware of a stolen vehicle from Okotoks that was equipped with GPS tracking. It was located at a residence in Claresholm. RCMP members then tracked the suspects to a second location within Claresholm.

A search warrant was conducted on a house in Claresholm, where drugs, stolen property, stolen identifications and weapons were located.

4 males and one female were arrested. A total of 45 new charges were laid, plus warrants for arrest on these individuals where they will be facing an additional 27 charges from other jurisdictions. 24 of these additional charges are against Michael Wayne Bolt, including being Unlawfully at Large.

40 yr old Michael Wayne Bolt of Claresholm was charged with:

1 count of Possession of Methamphetamine, 4 counts of stolen property and id, 2 counts of possession of weapons dangerous to the public, 1 count of personation, 4 counts of breach of Probation, and 3 counts of breach of recognizance.

40 year old Cameron Douglas Clark of Claresholm was charged with:

1 count of Possession of Methamphetamine, 4 counts of stolen property and id, 2 counts of possession of weapons dangerous to the public and 2 counts of Breach of Recognizance.

30 year old Cole Stuart McLean of no fixed address was charged with:

1 count of Possession of Methamphetamine, 5 counts of stolen property and id, 4 counts of possession of weapons dangerous to the public.

27 year old Natasha Bekker of Calgary was charged with:

2 counts Possession of Methamphetamine, 4 counts of stolen property and id, 2 counts of possession of weapons dangerous to the public.

35 year old Jason Donald Turner was charged with:

1 count of possession of stolen property, 1 count of possession of methamphetamine, and 1 count of breach of probation.

Bolt, Clark and McLean were remanded to appear on January 2nd, 2019, while Turner and Bekker were released to appear January 9th, 2019, all in Fort MacLeod Provincial Court.

Banff RCMP investigates sudden death of a male ice climber

Banff, Alta. – On Dec. 25, 2018, at approximately 11:00am, Banff RCMP responded to a 911 call of a sudden death of a male at the popular ice climb of the Cascade Falls in Banff.

The male victim in his mid-20s, was pronounced deceased on scene, and the initial investigation has revealed that it appeared that he had succumbed to his injuries which were the result of falling a significant distance down the ice climb.

The name of the deceased male will not be released, as the investigation is still on-going.