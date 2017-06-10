RCMP Alberta – Pushing for Change to End Youth Homelessness

Edmonton, Alta – On Monday June 12, 2017, Joe Roberts and The Push for Change campaign will begin the journey across the province and the Alberta RCMP is proud to welcome Mr. Roberts during his month-long stay. Officers will be at the border to welcome Mr. Roberts as he crosses over from Saskatchewan, joining him as he walks his first five kilometres in Alberta.

“The RCMP in Alberta is proud to partner with The Push for Change,” said Superintendent Garrett Woolsey, Assistant District Commander, Southern Alberta District. “We believe that youth have the power to create positive change, but to do that they need a roof over their heads and a stable environment. This campaign reminds us that we can all play a role in the fight against youth homelessness.”

Push for Change founder Joe Roberts, began pushing a shopping cart across the country on May 1, 2017 in St John’s, Newfoundland in an effort to raise awareness and funds to end youth homelessness in Canada. The Push for Change will be travelling through Alberta from June 12 to July 13, 2017. During the 9,000 kilometre, 17 month journey, The Push for Change will stop in over 400 schools and community events to engage Canadians on the issue of youth homelessness.

A small welcoming ceremony will take place Monday, June 12, 2017 at 8:15 a.m. at the Travel Alberta Walsh Visitor Information Centre (Trans-Canada Highway).

