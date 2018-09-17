RCMP and Alberta Forestry Collaborate to Lay Arson Charge - Gateway Gazette

Crowsnest Pass, Alberta – The Crowsnest RCMP worked with Alberta Forestry and the RCMP Forestry Crimes Unit to solve an arson investigation. A fire was reported to the RCMP by the Crowsnest Pass Fire Department on August 16, 2018 and the investigation was launched.

The fire was started on August 9 at approximately 1:30 p.m. Four hectares were burned in the area of Crowsnest Pass Hospital, and east toward the centre access to Blairmore. Most fortunately, no humans were injured and no property was damaged as a result of the fire.

30-year-old Mark Daniel Foucault of Blairmore was identified as being allegedly responsible and was arrested in early September. Foucault has been remanded in custody. He is scheduled to appear in court in Pincher Creek on September 25, 2018.

The Forestry Crimes Unit, formalized in January 2018, is an initiative where the RCMP and Alberta Agriculture and Forestry work together to support wildfire investigations and other forestry related crimes in rural areas. The RCMP Forestry Crimes Unit coordinates forestry investigations within RCMP jurisdiction, and provides specialized wildfire expertise to detachment personnel, and partner agencies.