RCMP and CPS Joint Investigation Results in Arrests - Gateway Gazette

RCMP and CPS Joint Investigation Results in Arrests

By Contributor

Oct 28

Airdrie, Alta – On October 20, 2019 Airdrie RCMP responded to an armed robbery which occurred in the Walmart parking lot in Airdrie, Alta. During this incident, two firearms were pulled on the male victim and suspects stole his Mercedes and wallet. After a joint investigation with Calgary City Police, the stolen Mercedes has been recovered and suspects are currently in custody. Based on the complexity of this crime, Airdrie RCMP is continuing the investigation and no further information will be released at this time.  

Please contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or your local police if you have any information regarding this or any crime. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.” 

