RCMP Busy on Alberta Roads on the Labour Day Weekend - Gateway Gazette

Alberta RCMP conduct traffic enforcement operations on secondary highways

Edmonton – This past Labour Day long weekend, Alberta RCMP Traffic Services enhanced enforcement patrols on secondary highways in conjunction with Special Area Peace Officers. The patrols covered Highways 9, 41, 570 and 884.

Between August 30-31, 2019, Alberta RCMP and law enforcement partners issued over 160 violation tickets, including 56 for speeding within one construction zone.

Alberta RCMP remind all road users that traffic safety is a shared responsibility. We ask Albertans to stay focused on the road, follow all traffic control signs and travel at the posted speed limit.

The RCMP will continue to focus joint force operation efforts with Special Area Peace Officers on traffic enforcement in construction zones and heavily trafficked areas until mid-October 2019.

Alberta RCMP focuses on speeding this Labour Day long weekend

Edmonton – This long weekend, as Albertans were preparing for back-to-school season and enjoying the last break before the end of summer, Alberta RCMP conducted enforcement initiatives across the province focused on tackling speeding offences.

Between August 30 and September 2, 2019, Alberta RCMP responded to 226 motor vehicle collisions which resulted in 27 injuries.

The RCMP reminds all road users that the posted speed limits are for driving in ideal conditions. With children returning to school, it is especially important to be mindful of the posted signage and make sure you are not driving over the speed limit.

The Alberta RCMP will continue to work with Alberta Sheriffs and other law enforcement and safety partners to ensure Albertans make the right driving decisions. Follow our #Safety101 traffic tips on Facebook @RCMPinAlberta and Twitter @RCMPAlberta.

