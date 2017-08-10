RCMP Camore and Lake Louise – Death of Climber and Fatal Collision

Canmore RCMP Investigates Sudden Death of Climber Near Canmore

On Wednesday August 9, 2017 at approximately 7:00 pm, Canmore RCMP were advised by Kananaskis Public Safety of a rescue operation for an injured climber on the “Middle Sister” mountain near Canmore. It was reported that a group of four climbers from Canmore, Alberta were descending the north face of the mountain when one fell a significant distance. During the rescue operation it was learned that a male in his 40’s had succumbed to his injuries. The rescue operation was completed for the remaining climbers, and the deceased was recovered by Kananaskis Public Safety personnel.

RCMP are continuing the investigation into the death, in conjunction with the Calgary Chief Medical Examiner’s Office. It is unknown at this time what specific factors, if any, contributed to the accident. Investigators do not believe that the death is suspicious in nature.

The name of the deceased is not being released by the RCMP at this time.

Lake Louise RCMP – Fatal Collision on Hwy 93 North

Lake Louise, Alberta – On August 9 at 4:15 pm, Lake Louise RCMP responded to a single vehicle collision on Highway 93 North, approximately 63 km north of Lake Louise. A Dodge Ram 2500 travelling southbound lost control and rolled near the north end of Waterfowl Lake, ending up on it’s roof.

The male driver, a 26-year-old man from Alaska died at the scene. The passenger in the truck, a 22 year-old woman, was treated at the scene for minor injuries. The investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing, however, alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in the collision.

Lake Louise RCMP extend their condolences to the man’s family and friends. They would also like to thank the witnesses, first responders and good Samaritans who provided aid to the victims of the crash and made every effort to save the man’s life.

Traffic on Highway 93 was affected for approximately 3 hours yesterday while the scene was cleared but there is no interruption at this time.

