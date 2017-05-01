RCMP Canmore Investigates Possible Attempt of Luring a Child

On April 30, 2017 at approximately 5;00 pm, a girl in her early teens was walking alone down Lady MacDonald Drive near Lady MacDonald Crescent in Canmore, Alberta. A lone male in a vehicle slowed and spoke to the girl, stating “I have candy, come in my van.” The girl did not engage the male, and ran away on a nearby path. The male did not follow. Police patrolled the area, but no one matching the description was located.

The vehicle was described as a silver newer model SUV (similar to a Nissan Pathfinder). The male is described as Caucasian, in his 30’s with short brown hair and a beard.

Canmore RCMP continues the investigation. If you have any information that could assist the police, please contact the Canmore RCMP at 403-678-5516.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1.800.222.8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com. If the information leads to an arrest, tipsters are eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.00.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

