RCMP Canmore Searching for Missing Person; Information sought – Update

By Gateway Gazette

Dec 15

Canmore, Alberta – On December 6, 2017, Canmore RCMP received a call of concern for a Bow Valley resident. Vernon “Allan” PICKARD has not been heard from since late November. He was last living in the Big Horn Motel in Dead Man’s Flats but checked out of the hotel on December 1, 2017. He has not been in contact with his friends since. He is not known to drive a vehicle.

Police have received several tips from Bow Valley residents as to possible whereabouts from Mr. PICKARD prior to December 1, 2017. Information received to date has Mr. PICKARD possibly travelling to Toronto, Ontario or Victoria, British Columbia but at this time, his current whereabouts are not known.

Mr. Vernon “Allan” PICKARD is described as follows:

  • Caucasian male;
  • 53 years old;
  • 157 cms (5’2″) in height;
  • 50 kgs (110 lbs) in weight;
  • bald;
  • blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Mr. PICKARD’s whereabouts are asked to contact Canmore RCMP at 403-678-5516.

*** Photo was taken in 2011***

