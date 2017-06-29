RCMP Canmore: Transmission Lines at Risk

Brush fire may compromise power transmission lines

On June 28, 2017 at approximately 10:00 AM Canmore RCMP were called to assist regarding a brush fire near Highway 1, approximately 5 KM West of Lac Des Arc, AB. The brush fire was on the South side of the highway being extinguished by Exshaw Fire Department and SRD, the provincial fire services. The brush fire also began to burn power poles supporting transmission lines crossing the Highway at that location.

Police attended, with the assistance of Standish Towing traffic control, and reduced traffic to single lane travel in both the east and west bound lanes. The integrity of the support by the poles was compromised by the fire, burned a single pole, releasing one transmission line where there a total number three. The line fell and the other two lines continued to be supported. Traffic was stopped in both directions for safety purposes in the event the transmission line fell across the highway. Information received from Altalink is that the lines are de-energized. When it was deemed safe, single lane travel resumed in both directions.

Work is currently underway safeguarding the power poles. When they are secured the highway’s second lane will re-open. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

