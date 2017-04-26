RCMP, CBSA and Canada Post Joint Investigation Leads to Drug Bust

Spruce Grove, Alta – The Alberta RCMP have charged two individuals after a joint investigation between the Alberta RCMP, Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and Canada Post led to numerous contraband seizures.

On December 19th, 2016, the CBSA’s Vancouver International Mail Centre Operations intercepted a package from China that contained approximately 60 grams of white powder that was destined for Spruce Grove, AB. The exterior of the package tested positive for fentanyl. As a result of the information received by the CBSA, the RCMP was able to execute a search warrant of the residence. In their search, officers recovered three handguns that were not stored safely, approximately $2,670 in currency and a number of drugs and controlled substances, including:

1 gram of methamphetamine

1 gram of ketamine

Approximately 70 liters of syrup

8 fentanyl tablets (containing heroin, fentanyl, W-18 and caffeine)

120 grams of Benzodiazepine Derivative (Etizolam)

1 gram of MDMA

1 gram of cocaine

Tina Brennan, 32 years old, was charged with the following:

Two Counts of Importation of a substance included in Schedule 1 of CDSA – S. 6 Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA)

One Count of possession for the purpose of trafficking – Sec. 5(2)of the CDSA

Four Counts of Possession of a controlled substance – Sec. 4(1) of the CDSA

One count of possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition readily available – Sec 95(1) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Three counts of unsafe storage of a firearm – Sec. 86(1) of CC

Michael Nielsen, 39 years old, was charged with the following:

One Count of possession for the purpose of trafficking – Sec. 5(2)of theCDSA

Four Counts of Possession of a controlled substance – Sec. 4(1) of the CDSA

One count of possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition readily available – Sec 95(1) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Three counts of unsafe storage of a firearm – Sec. 86(1) of CC

A preliminary hearing has been set for October 3, 2017. The RCMP is committed to working with its law enforcement partners to combat illicit drugs and keep our communities safe from harm. CBSA officers are mandated to enforce Canadian laws and regulations at our ports of entry and are committed to preventing illegal narcotics from entering into Canada by working closely with its domestic and international law enforcement partners.

