RCMP Charge Man with Uttering Threats Against the Prime Minster and Premier of Alberta

Edmonton, Alberta – The Alberta RCMP have charged a man with two counts of uttering threats after he had posted threatening messages on Twitter targeting Prime Minster Justin Trudeau and Premier Rachel Notley.

Orion Rutley was arrested on January 19, 2018 and charged with two counts of uttering threats. He was released on his own recognizance with several conditions including no contact with Prime Minister Trudeau or Premier Notley, no use of social media, and not to possess weapons. Rutley is scheduled to appear in Provincial Court in Leduc on Thursday, February 8, 2018 at 10:00 a.m.

The police investigation is continuing; however additional information is not available at this time. Should further details stem from the ongoing police investigation, an update will be provided to the media by way of an updated media release.

