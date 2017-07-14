RCMP Chestermere and Strathmore

Strathmore RCMP – Two men charged after rocks thrown at highway traffic

Strathmore, Alta. – Strathmore RCMP have charged two men from the Strathmore area with mischief endangering life and assault with a weapon, after a large rock was thrown into traffic and struck a moving vehicle on the highway.

Strathmore RCMP began their investigation on July 4, 2017 when they were dispatched to a complaint that a large rock had been thrown through the window of a vehicle driving on Highway 1, striking a woman in the face and causing injury. The vehicle had been eastbound on Highway 1, and was near Strathmore Highway Camping when the incident occurred. The injured woman was immediately transported to the local hospital where she was treated for her injuries.

Police later identified and charged 25-year-old Brandon Marleau and 19-year-old Hunter Marleau with mischief endangering life and assault with a weapon. Both men were released on conditions, and are scheduled to appear in Strathmore Provincial Court on July 18, 2017.

If you have any information about this or any other crime, please call Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3968. If you want to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).

Chestermere RCMP Arrest Driver after Vehicle Strikes Fence

Chestermere, Alberta – On July 12, 2017 at approximately 7:30 p.m. Chestermere RCMP responded to a report of a sedan that had struck a fence on Cove Road. The fence was destroyed and the sedan sustained extensive front end damage. Upon RCMP arrival, witnesses directed RCMP members to the driver. No injuries were reported as a result of the collision.

An adult male from Chestermere was arrested at scene and is currently facing charges of Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle Over 80mg. His name cannot be released as charges have yet to be sworn before the courts.

The investigation is ongoing and Chestermere RCMP would like to speak with anyone with information regarding this incident.

Chestermere RCMP are requesting anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them at 403-204-8900 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stopperswww.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

