Kananaskis, Alberta – On July 21, 2018 RCMP responded to a back country rescue at Mt Lipsett in Kananaskis Country. It was reported that a male climber had fallen approximately 200 ft and was unconscious. When emergency services arrived on scene the man had succumbed to his injuries. The male, a 65 year old from British Columbia, was an experienced climber who was climbing with another experienced climber when he fell.

No further information is available at this time.