RCMP Cochrane: Cyclist Collision, Mischief Complaints, School Threat

By Gateway Gazette

Nov 04

YOUNG CYCLIST STRUCK IN CROSSWALK

Cochrane, AB – On October 30, 2017 at approximately 4:45 pm the Cochrane RCMP were made aware of a vehicle versus cyclist collision that had occurred earlier in the afternoon in the Sunset Ridge area of Cochrane.  The collision occurred between 2:30 and 2:50 pm at the Sunset Drive and Sunset Circle intersection.  The cyclist was taken to the hospital as a precaution, and the driver of the vehicle has been identified.

The RCMP are looking to identify any witnesses to this collision.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact the Cochrane RCMP detachment at 403-851-8000.  If you have information about this, or any other crime(s), and you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how to do it.)  You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

COCHRANE RCMP CONTINUE TO INVESTIGATE MISCHIEF COMPLAINTS 

Cochrane, AB – The Cochrane RCMP continues to investigate the Arson portion of the mischief complaints below, and is asking the public again, if they recall seeing or hearing anything suspicious during the evening of July 30th, 2017, in the West Valley and West Terrace areas of Cochrane.  The RCMP encourages anyone with information, no matter how small a detail they think it may be, to please call, and if they want to remain anonymous to please call Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information regarding this Arson are asked to contact the Cochrane RCMP detachment at 403-851-8000.

HISTORY 

For Immediate Release

July 31, 2017 

COCHRANE RCMP INVESTIGATE NUMEROUS MISCHIEF COMPLAINTS OVER THE WEEKEND 

Cochrane, AB – On July 30th 2017 the RCMP in Cochrane responded to numerous property related complaints in the West Valley and West Terrace area of town.  The complaints were mischief related, including a vehicle set on fire, thefts from motor vehicles and windows smashed in an area school.  At approximately 3:00 am the Cochrane RCMP responded to a complaint of a vehicle on fire in an alley in the West Valley area.  There is evidence to suggest that the suspect(s) attempted to start numerous other items on fire in and around the vehicle.  Later in the day, on July 30th, there were then numerous other complaints of vehicles being rummaged through and then a complaint of a school in the area, having its windows smashed.

“The focus of these mischiefs appears to have been the West Valley and West Terrace areas of town” said Cst. Kary Moore with the Cochrane RCMP.

The RCMP are reminding residents to keep their eyes and ears open and to report anything that looks suspicious.

Anyone with information regarding these mischief complaints are asked to contact the Cochrane RCMP detachment at 403-851-8000.

Cochrane RCMP: Unfounded School Threats

UPDATE
Springbank, AB – The RCMP continue to investigate this complaint and are asking the public to please come forward if they have any information regarding this complaint.  The RCMP are also encouraging parents to discuss with their children the consequences of making false or prank 911 calls.  “There is a ripple effect or reaction that takes place when the police receive a complaint of this magnitude,” says Constable Kary Moore, Media Relations, Cochrane RCMP “and the effects can be felt by many, many people in the community.”

Anyone with information regarding these phone calls are asked to contact the Cochrane RCMP detachment at 403-851-8000.

HISTORY
Date:20171025
Location Spring Bank Middle School
On October 25th 2017 at app 330 PM Cochrane RCMP received numerous calls from a young male stating that there was a shooting at the Springbank Middle School. As a precaution schools in the area were put in lock-down by the principals while police investigated. After an intensive search of all school  no suspicious activity was discovered. Police continue to investigate the origin of the complaint. At no point was anyone in the schools or vicinity in any danger.
Anyone with information regarding this complaint please call the Cochrane RCMP at 303-932-2211
