RCMP Cochrane: Cyclist Collision, Mischief Complaints, School Threat

YOUNG CYCLIST STRUCK IN CROSSWALK

Cochrane, AB – On October 30, 2017 at approximately 4:45 pm the Cochrane RCMP were made aware of a vehicle versus cyclist collision that had occurred earlier in the afternoon in the Sunset Ridge area of Cochrane. The collision occurred between 2:30 and 2:50 pm at the Sunset Drive and Sunset Circle intersection. The cyclist was taken to the hospital as a precaution, and the driver of the vehicle has been identified.

The RCMP are looking to identify any witnesses to this collision.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact the Cochrane RCMP detachment at 403-851-8000. If you have information about this, or any other crime(s), and you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how to do it.) You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

COCHRANE RCMP CONTINUE TO INVESTIGATE MISCHIEF COMPLAINTS

Cochrane, AB – The Cochrane RCMP continues to investigate the Arson portion of the mischief complaints below, and is asking the public again, if they recall seeing or hearing anything suspicious during the evening of July 30th, 2017, in the West Valley and West Terrace areas of Cochrane. The RCMP encourages anyone with information, no matter how small a detail they think it may be, to please call, and if they want to remain anonymous to please call Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information regarding this Arson are asked to contact the Cochrane RCMP detachment at 403-851-8000.

HISTORY

July 31, 2017

COCHRANE RCMP INVESTIGATE NUMEROUS MISCHIEF COMPLAINTS OVER THE WEEKEND

Cochrane, AB – On July 30th 2017 the RCMP in Cochrane responded to numerous property related complaints in the West Valley and West Terrace area of town. The complaints were mischief related, including a vehicle set on fire, thefts from motor vehicles and windows smashed in an area school. At approximately 3:00 am the Cochrane RCMP responded to a complaint of a vehicle on fire in an alley in the West Valley area. There is evidence to suggest that the suspect(s) attempted to start numerous other items on fire in and around the vehicle. Later in the day, on July 30th, there were then numerous other complaints of vehicles being rummaged through and then a complaint of a school in the area, having its windows smashed.

“The focus of these mischiefs appears to have been the West Valley and West Terrace areas of town” said Cst. Kary Moore with the Cochrane RCMP.

The RCMP are reminding residents to keep their eyes and ears open and to report anything that looks suspicious.

Anyone with information regarding these mischief complaints are asked to contact the Cochrane RCMP detachment at 403-851-8000.