RCMP Cochrane: Fatal Single Vehicle Rollover Collision

Cochrane, Alberta – On July 15, 2017, at approximately 6:45 p.m. Cochrane RCMP were dispatched to a single vehicle rollover collision on Highway 1A, approximately 1 kilometre west of the Goodstoney Rodeo Grounds. A 3 year old girl from Stoney First Nation, and the only passenger of the pickup truck was pronounced deceased at that the scene. The driver, a 32 year old man from Stoney First Nation was transported to a Calgary Hospital in serious condition where he remains. Following the collision, traffic was re-routed as the investigation commenced. All possible contributing factors related to this collision are being considered, and the collision remains under investigation.

No further details are available at this time.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

