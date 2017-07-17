RCMP Cochrane: Fatal Single Vehicle Rollover Collision

By Gateway Gazette

Jul 17

Cochrane, Alberta – On July 15, 2017, at approximately 6:45 p.m. Cochrane RCMP were dispatched to a single vehicle rollover collision on Highway 1A, approximately 1 kilometre west of the Goodstoney Rodeo Grounds.  A 3 year old girl from Stoney First Nation, and the only passenger of the pickup truck was pronounced deceased at that the scene.  The driver, a 32 year old man from Stoney First Nation was transported to a Calgary Hospital in serious condition where he remains.  Following the collision, traffic was re-routed as the investigation commenced.  All possible contributing factors related to this collision are being considered, and the collision remains under investigation. 

No further details are available at this time.

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

High River RCMP Warn of Increased Theft from Vehicles

Jean Calls on Feds to Reject Senate Report Calling for Greater Wealth Transfers from Albertans

Higher Interest Rate Means Albertans Should Brace for Higher Borrowing and Debt Servicing Costs: Wildrose

Special Air Quality Statement Issued

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Planet Waves Horoscopes: July 17 – 24, 2017 Next Post New Tools and Training for Rural Businesses
%d bloggers like this: