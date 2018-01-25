RCMP – Cochrane, Okotoks and Claresholm: Missing Person, Mailbox Damage, Home Invasion

Claresholm RCMP investigate home invasion

Claresholm, Alberta – Following an investigation into a home invasion which occurred on January 20, the RCMP are releasing a composite sketch of the suspect male.

Just after 9:00 p.m., an unknown male knocked at the front door of a residence on 51 Avenue East in Claresholm. The homeowner opened the door and the male forced his way inside and assaulted the female victim with the door while making verbal comments. The encounter was brief and the male fled on foot. The victim suffered some facial injuries.

The suspect male is described as:

– Caucasian

– Heavier set / tall

– 35 – 40 years old

– Clean shaven with a round face and light coloured eyes

– Wearing a black jacket and black toque

The RCMP believe that this is a targeted incident, but will not offer speculation as to the reason. If you have information about this investigation, please call the Claresholm RCMP at 403-625-4445, or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.

Okotoks RCMP Investigate Mischief to Rural Mailboxes

Okotoks, Alberta – On January 22nd, 23rd and 24th, 2018 Okotoks RCMP, and High River RCMP were dispatched to four different incidents of mischief to mailboxes in the MD of Foothills south of Okotoks.

Four separate mail boxes located at 1) 434 avenue W & 16 street W, 2) 434 avenue W & 64 street W, 3) 402 avenue W & 48 street W 4) & 402 avenue W sustained damage. It’s believed the locks to the mailboxes were cut, unknown if mail was taken.

Okotoks RCMP would like to remind the public to be vigilant and aware of possible identity theft or fraud. If you feel that your identity has been compromised, please contact your local police department.

If you have information about this crime, or any other crime, please call the Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.

MISSING PERSON – JOHNNY KOOTENAY

Cochrane, AB – The Cochrane RCMP are still actively looking for Johnny Kootenay and are again asking for the public’s assistance in locating the 56 year old. “Johnny’s not in any trouble, we just need to speak with him and confirm that he is ok” says Cst. Kary Moore, Cochrane RCMP. “Living a transient lifestyle can be tough in Alberta especially during the winter months, we will continue to look for Johnny until either we, the RCMP, speak with him, or until he reaches out to someone in his family.”

The Cochrane RCMP continue to follow up on all tips received from the public, with possible sightings of Johnny, and would encourage the public to please continue calling them in.

Johnny is described as:

Native Male

5′ 6″ tall

160 pounds

Acne scars on face Anyone with information regarding this missing person are asked to contact the Cochrane RCMP detachment at 403-851-8000. If you have information about this missing person, or any crime(s), and you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how to do it.) You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

