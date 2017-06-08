RCMP Commissioner Bob Paulson launches the 2017 Musical Ride

The Musical Ride will visit Alberta in September. Watch for them in Banff on September 2nd and 3rd and Spruce Meadows the weekend of September 6th to 10th!

Bob Paulson, Commissioner of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, inspected the 32 horses and riders of the world-renowned Musical Ride at the RCMP stables, in Mid-May.

The Musical Ride provides the public with an opportunity to experience the heritage and traditions of the RCMP. Musical Ride performances help raise funds for local charities and community initiatives across Canada.

The Commissioner’s annual inspection kicks off the 2017 Musical Ride tour, which for 2017 will consist of an extended cross-country program in celebration of Canada’s 150th birthday. The tour will include visits to all 10 provinces and one territory and will serve to highlight the RCMP’s contribution to Canada.

This year’s tour begins with performances in Regina, Saskatchewan. Home of the RCMP Academy, “Depot” Division, this is where all RCMP cadets have completed their training since 1885.

Quick facts

The first recorded public display of the Musical Ride was in 1901, in Regina, Saskatchewan.

The Musical Ride consists of the execution of a variety of intricate figures and cavalry drill choreographed to music.

The Musical Ride is featured at the annual RCMP Sunset Ceremonies in Ottawa, scheduled for June 23 – 25.

Quote

“The Musical Ride has come to symbolize the pride that Canadians have in the RCMP. We are incredibly pleased to celebrate our country’s 150th birthday by bringing the Ride to delight audiences across Canada.” Commissioner Bob Paulson, Royal Canadian Mounted Police

