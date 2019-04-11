 RCMP Crime Reduction Units in EAD and SAD on the hunt for fugitive - Gateway Gazette

RCMP Crime Reduction Units in EAD and SAD on the hunt for fugitive

By Contributor

Apr 11

Calgary, Alta. – RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance to locate a male wanted on outstanding warrants from various Detachments in Eastern and Southern Alberta.

Brandon Unrau (23) of St. Paul has been charged with the following offences out of Beiseker Detachment:

Assault with a weapon

Assault causing bodily harm

Theft of truck

Possession of property obtained by crime

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Operation of a motor vehicle while disqualified

Unrau has additional outstanding warrants in Cold Lake, and Vegreville Detachments. Unrau is also wanted for being unlawfully at large out of Calgary Police Service.

Unrau is believed to be in the Calgary or Cochrane areas.

Unrau is described as:

Male white

5’8” , 154 lbs.

Brown hair, blue eyes

Do not approach. If you see Brandon Unrau, dial 9-1-1. If you have information on the whereabouts of Unrau, please contact the Beiseker RCMP at 403-947-3496 or call your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

