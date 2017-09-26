RCMP Federal Serious & Organized Crime – Human Trafficking Charges Laid

Conrich, Alberta – On Wednesday, September 20th, members of the RCMP’s Federal Serious & Organized Crime (“FSOC”), Calgary executed a search warrant in Conrich, AB. A 32-year-old man, Mohammed Sayeed SHUKUR UBEYDULLAH and 29-year-old woman, Amandeep Kaur HEER were both arrested at the residence.

The arrests are the result of a complaint from the victim made to RCMP Strathmore Detachment. Mr. Shukur Ubeydullah and Mrs. Heer have been charged with committing the following offences:

Trafficking in Persons, Section 279.01(1) of the Criminal Code;

Receiving Material Benefit from trafficking in persons, Section 279.02 of the Criminal Code; and

Withholding or Destroying Documents related to trafficking in persons, Section 279.03 of the Criminal Code.

The two accused have been released on a recognizance and are scheduled to make their first appearance in Strathmore Provincial Court on October 17, 2017.

“The exploitation and trafficking of persons is a priority for the RCMP,” says Insp. K.C.A. (Allan) Lai, Operations Officer – RCMP Federal Policing for Southern Alberta. “We want to stop the exploitation of vulnerable people and encourage anyone that feels they have been a victim of this type of offence to contact their local police service and/or CrimeStoppers.”

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

