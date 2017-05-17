RCMP Gleichen – Missing Person and Vehicle Theft

Gleichen RCMP ask for help to find missing 15 year old female – Update – Located

Siksika First Nation, Alberta – Lavander Rilling has been located. The RCMP thanks the public and media for their assistance.

Gleichen RCMP – Police Looking for Vehicle Thief



Gleichen, Alberta – The Gleichen RCMP are investigating the theft of an automobile and related offences. The police have positively identified Taylor Calfchild, age 21, of the Siksika Nation as one of the individuals responsible.

Taylor Calfchild is currently charged with Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000, flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and driving while suspended. Warrants have been issued for his arrest and police are requesting public assistance in locating him.

The Gleichen RCMP, in partnership with the Siksika Chief and Council, are asking anyone with information on Taylor Calfchild’s whereabouts to contact their local police Detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

