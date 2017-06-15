RCMP: Hartell and Priddis Mailboxes Target of Theft

By Gateway Gazette

Jun 15

A Message from the R.C.M.P.

On June 6th a bank of mailboxes in Hartell was the target of Property Damage and Theft of Mail.

On June 7th a report of overnight damage to the large bank of mailboxes contained within the Priddis Creek Drive subdivision, have been the target of property damage and possible mail theft. Of the sixty mailboxes, twelve appear to have had their locks cut. R.C.M.P. are looking to identify the owners of the individual mailboxes.

If you have any information on these crimes please contact the police. Turner Valley RCMP can be reached by calling 403-933-4262.

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Okotoks Launches New Tourism Website

Enabling Accessibility Fund Call for Proposals

Healthy Hints from Pharmasave: Are You at Risk for a stroke?

Shopping Locally Helps Your Community

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Healthy Hints from Pharmasave: Are You at Risk for a stroke? Next Post ASIRT Clears EPS Officers of any Wrongdoing
%d bloggers like this: