RCMP: Hartell and Priddis Mailboxes Target of Theft

A Message from the R.C.M.P.

On June 6th a bank of mailboxes in Hartell was the target of Property Damage and Theft of Mail.

On June 7th a report of overnight damage to the large bank of mailboxes contained within the Priddis Creek Drive subdivision, have been the target of property damage and possible mail theft. Of the sixty mailboxes, twelve appear to have had their locks cut. R.C.M.P. are looking to identify the owners of the individual mailboxes.

If you have any information on these crimes please contact the police. Turner Valley RCMP can be reached by calling 403-933-4262.

