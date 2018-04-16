 RCMP High River - Attempted Theft of Truck - Gateway Gazette

RCMP High River – Attempted Theft of Truck

By Contributor

Apr 16
High River RCMP is seeking assistance for a recent attempted theft of a truck near Cayley, AB.  Sometime around between 2:00 P.M and 4:00 P.M. on Friday, April 13, 2018, there was an attempted theft of an older model Dodge Ram that had been parked in a rural field with a for sale sign. The property was located on highway 2 near the intersection of highway 540 in the northbound lane.
The truck was forcibly entered through the passenger door where it was then started and driven a short distance towards highway 2 before becoming stuck in the snow. The suspect was then believed to have entered their own vehicle which was likely parked on the side of the highway and proceeding to head northbound on highway 2.
At this time it is unknown how many individuals were involved or what vehicle they initially arrived in.
Anyone with any additional information are asked to contact the High River RCMP at 403-652-2357 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS) and www.tipsubmit.com.
Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

RCMP High River – Attempted Theft of Truck

RCMP Turner Valley and Surrounding Detachments – Road Warning

Updating Legislation to Prepare for Legal Cannabis

Breaking the Cycle of Crime at Edmonton Property

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Winners of the 2018 RCMP Name the Puppy Contest have been Chosen Next Post RCMP High River – Attempted Theft of Truck