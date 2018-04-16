RCMP High River - Attempted Theft of Truck - Gateway Gazette

High River RCMP is seeking assistance for a recent attempted theft of a truck near Cayley, AB. Sometime around between 2:00 P.M and 4:00 P.M. on Friday, April 13, 2018, there was an attempted theft of an older model Dodge Ram that had been parked in a rural field with a for sale sign. The property was located on highway 2 near the intersection of highway 540 in the northbound lane.

The truck was forcibly entered through the passenger door where it was then started and driven a short distance towards highway 2 before becoming stuck in the snow. The suspect was then believed to have entered their own vehicle which was likely parked on the side of the highway and proceeding to head northbound on highway 2.

At this time it is unknown how many individuals were involved or what vehicle they initially arrived in.