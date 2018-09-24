RCMP High River - BREAK ENTER AND THEFT - Gateway Gazette

High River RCMP is seeking assistance from the public in identifying two suspects after responding to a break and enter at a local apartment complex. The suspects were seen on surveillance at the front entrance attempting to gain entry into the secured apartment complex however were unsuccessful. The suspects later gained entry through a side door and could be seen inside the apartment building stealing tools and other items. There were several storage lockers that were rummaged through as well as two vehicles damaged during the break and enter.
If you have information about this incident, please call the High River RCMP at 403-652-2357 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com
, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca
for instructions).