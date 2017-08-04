RCMP High River – Dangerous Driving / Possession of Stolen Vehicle

High River, Alberta – On the morning of August 3rd, 2017, High River RCMP responded to a report of a vehicle driving dangerously on Highway 2, nearing High River. Responding Officers learned the vehicle was listed as stolen out of Lethbridge, AB. Extensive patrols were carried out but the vehicle was not located.

Later that day, High River Officers responded to a vehicle roll over on 128th west, just north of Highway 23. On scene, it was noted that the vehicle involved was the same vehicle from the dangerous driving complaint.

Three persons, 2 males and 1 female, were observed fleeing from the vehicle. 1 male and the female were taken into custody. The 2nd male ran from Police into a rural farm property and hid. An RCMP Police Service Dog was requested and attended. The lone male was located hiding in a field just behind the property as was taken into custody.

Quinten Anthony MEYER has been charged with Possession of Stolen Property Over $5000, Resisting Arrest, Dangerous Driving and Driving While Suspended. MEYER is scheduled to appear before Okotoks Provincial Court on Friday, August 11th.

The other 2 persons were subsequently released with no charges.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information regarding this occurrence to contact the High River RCMP at 403-652-2357. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), you may be eligible for a cash reward.

