RCMP High River: Missing 16-year-old

High River, Alberta – On June 16th, 2017, at approximately 7:30 am, Leslie GRISTEY dob:2001-12-10 was last seen by her father when she departed her High River residence en route to Highwood High School. It is believed that she attended school today but police are waiting to confirm this information.

Leslie’s description is 5’5″ tall, 180 lbs with brownish-red auburn hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue/grey Nike sweater and blue jeans with a black and green backpack with side pockets that looks more like a large purse. Leslie may have some scars on her arm.

Information received indicates that she may be possibly trying to get to Calgary and she has made comments of heading back to Ontario.

The High River RCMP is continuing to investigate to confirm the whereabouts of Leslie GRISTEY. They are requesting assistance from the public in locating her. Any person with information regarding the whereabouts of Leslie GRISTEY are urged to call the High River RCMP at 403-652-2357 or if they prefer to remain anonymous, they may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

