RCMP High River – Missing Person

High River RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Sharon Sarrazin. Ms. Sarrazin left the High River area on May 11, 2017 and was last seen in Calgary on May 12, 2017. Ms. Sarrazin is believed to be in the Calgary area. Ms. Sarrazin is 36 yrs old, 162cm tall, 42 kg, with blond hair and hazel eyes and normally wears eyeglasses. Her clothing description is not known at this time. Anyone who has any information is asked to contact the High River RCMP at 403-652-2357.
