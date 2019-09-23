RCMP High River - Theft from Canadian Tire - Gateway Gazette

High River, AB September 23rd, 2019 On September 19th, 2019, at approximately 7:00 pm, High River RCMP responded to a theft from Canadian Tire in High River. An unknown male entered the store and left with a Dyson Vacuum Cleaner worth $400.00. The male left the area driving a white SUV northbound on 5th street SE. Police have released 2 photos of the suspect from the in-store video surveillance.

If anyone recognizes the male they are asked to call the High River RCMP at 403-652-2357 or their local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at 111.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.