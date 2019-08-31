RCMP High River - Two People Charged with Criminal Offences Following Police Chase - Gateway Gazette

High River, Alberta – Male and female charged with numerous criminal offences after police chase

On Tuesday, August 27, 2019, High River RCMP were made aware of a stolen SUV which was being driven dangerously travelling westbound into High River’s Detachment area. With the assistance of Calgary Police’s HAWCS helicopter, the SUV was intercepted and two successful deployments of a tire deflation device were initiated by Okotoks RCMP who were first to intercept the SUV. The SUV continued to flee from police resulting in RCMP members from High River, Okotoks, Strathmore and Nanton deploying two more successful tire deflation devices. The SUV still continued to flee from Police on its rims. Police from all four Detachments, with the assistance of Calgary Police HAWCS, were finally able to apprehend the male driver and female passenger after the SUV lost control and finally came to a stop in a field just east of Aldersyde, AB.

The driver, Gregory Sigmunder WHITFORD, age 39, of no fixed address is charged with the following offences:

– Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle

– Flight from Police

– Possession of Break-in Instruments

– Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

– Drive Uninsured Motor Vehicle

– Drive while Unauthorized

– Display Unauthorized License Plate

– Fail to Comply with a Recognizance

The passenger, Sarah Jane TURNER STEWART, age 20, of Calgary, AB, is charged with the following offences:

– Flight from Police

– Two counts of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

– Possession of Break-in Instruments

– Identity Theft

– Two counts of Possession of a Forged Document

– Possession of an Identity Document

– Two counts of Possession of Fake Operators License

Police were opposed to WHITFORD’s release and held him for a bail hearing. TURNER STEWART was released on her own Recognizance and will appear in Okotoks Provincial Court on those charges. The investigation is continuing and additional charges are possible.

Police are encouraging any members of the public who have information on this or any other crime to contact the High River R.C.M.P. detachment at 403-652-2357. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers and if your information leads to an arrest, the recovery of stolen property and/or the seizure of illicit drugs you may be eligible for a cash reward.